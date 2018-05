Highland is just a cleaner, purer way to be creative . My mind is calmer and less cluttered when i use it because I can write prose so easily and jump to dialogue when that’s more intuitive.

Highland has changed my entire way of working with scripts. I use it every day.

— David Wain

Writer/Director/EP of Childrens Hospital

It is a great environment to write your next film in with an attractive price tag, but also a powerhouse of features that will help you shine in the screenwriting business.

— Mac AppStorm (9/10)